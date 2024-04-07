Second-half revival too late to save hosts Bridlington Town from 5-3 loss to Newton Aycliffe

Will Sutton in action for Brid Town during the 5-3 loss at home to Newton Aycliffe on Saturday. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Despite the visitors taking a 4-0 lead, the Seasiders came back to net three times, before Aycliffe sealed it late on, writes Ben Edwards.

It was Brid who started the game the stronger side, and should have found themselves 2-0 ahead.

A goalmouth scramble saw a combination of keeper James Winter, a defender and the bar somehow managed to keep the ball out of the net. Lewis Dennison then found himself one-on-one with Winter towards the right of the penalty area, forcing the shot-stopper into a good low save.

Scorer Lewis Dennison looks to shake off the attentions of a Newton Aycliffe defender during the NPL East clash at Queensgate. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

The hosts momentum was halted when Ellis Barkworth, who looked effective in central midfield was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Incredibly, despite the player leaving the field, the referee would not allow Tom Algar onto the field. This forced Andy Norfolk to commit a foul in order to allow Algar to be subbed on, which also led to a booking for Norfolk.

After growing into the game, the visitors took a 37th minute lead, when Ethan Wood’s strike from the edge of the area went in off the crossbar.

Four minutes later the advantage was doubled, when Laim Jarvie’s looping effort beat James Hitchcock.

Just before the hour mark, an excellent finish by Cieran Jackson produced an excellent finish from 20-yards to make it three.

It took just five minutes to make it go from bad to worse for the Seasiders. It was too easy for Toby Pascoe to deliver a cross, which perfectly found the unmarked Cole Kiernan, who could head home.

With 20 minutes to go, Brid came back into the game, starting with Norfolk’s goal, who finished well with his left foot into the bottom right corner.

With one minute of regular time remaining, the ball cannoned off the far post before Dennison tapped home to give his side a glimmer of hope.

Aydemir gave Town supporters more hope just two minutes later, when he finished superbly past Winter from the right hand side of the box, to make it 4-3 with three minutes of injury-time remaining.