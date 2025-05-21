SAFC stadium pitch. Photo courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

A senior North Yorkshire councillor has said that there are ‘positive signs’ regarding Scarborough Athletic’s pitch.

It comes as the authority recently said that its plan to replace the playing surface at Scarborough Sports Village would not be completed by the start of the football season in August.

Thousands of fans and supporters have been urging the council to take urgent action to ensure the club is able to compete.

NYC had been planning to replace the surface with an upgraded version at the end of the current season.

Speaking at a full meeting of the authority on Wednesday, May 21, Coun Simon Myers said: “The situation as regards Scarborough Athletic Football Club and the football pitch at the Sports Village in Scarborough, I don’t want to say too much, except there are positive signs.

The executive member for culture, arts and housing added: “And I’m very grateful to the officers and the contractors who have been doing a lot of work together.

“It’s looking positive.”

In an update from the club’s board of directors earlier this month, SAFC said: “Over the last few weeks, the club has been working hard to secure a temporary venue to host ‘home’ games which will ensure we are able to continue operating in the National League.

“As previously announced work is now ongoing to prepare the Mounting Systems Stadium at Bridlington for Step 2 compliance and to prepare a groundshare agreement which will be subject to the approval of both the National League and Northern Premier League.”

Jo Ireland, NYC’s assistant director for culture, leisure and libraries, previously said: “A site survey has identified serious structural issues, including a defective drainage system installed when the facility was first constructed.

“The works required before the pitch can be resurfaced are therefore considerably more extensive and complex.”