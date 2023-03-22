Seventh heaven for Scarborough Ladies Under-16s hot-shots against Brayton Belles

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s won 7-2 against Brayton Belles

Boro opened the scoring in the second minute through striker Lucy Fairbank, fellow forward Kelsey McGough then made it 2-0 as she coolly slotted past the keeper. Brayton pulled a goal back before half-time.

The hosts stepped up a gear and blew their opponents away in the second half playing some fantastic football, with Fairbank completing her hat-trick, a brace from midfielder Lil Scott and goal of the game from Amelia Breckon with a fine passing move. In the dying minutes, Brayton scored their second.

Each player was a candidate for player of the match in a phenomenal team effort but the award went to defender Sophie Smith.

Scarborough Ladies under-10s

Scarborough Ladies Under-10s welcomed Hamilton Panthers to a sunny Sherburn.

In a competitive and entertaining game, the visitors had the best of the chances and went into the break in the lead.

Boro grew in confidence, and were rewarded when Beatrice Lawson scored after a fine team move. A second goal followed soon after when striker Faith Akeroyd prodded past the Panthers keeper, to spark more wild celebrations. With time running out, Boro threw the entire team into the box for a late corner, and almost clinched an equaliser.