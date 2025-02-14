Sheffield Wednesday full-back Sam Reed joins Scarborough Athletic on loan & Jack Waldron loan extended

Jack Waldron has had his Boro loan extended until the end of the season from Sheffield United. Photo by Zach Forster

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Sam Reed has joined Scarborough Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

The tall left-back, 21, started out with Brighouse in non-league as a 16-year-old before being offered a professional contract with EFL Championship side Wednesday.

Reed has recently spent time on loan at Boston United in the National League this season.

A Boro statement said: “Thank you to Sheffield Wednesday for their support in facilitating the loan move.

"The loan is subject to EFL, FA and National League approval.”

This follows the news that right-back Jack Waldron has had his loan from Sheffield United extended until the end of the season, a huge boost for Boro boss Jono Greening, whose squad has been ravaged by injuries and illness this season.

Boro confirmed the departure of veteran midfielder Michael Woods by mutual consent on Thursday.

Woods, who joined from Blyth in December, had his registration terminated by mutual consent and left the club amicably for personal reasons related to travel.