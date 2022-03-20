Sherburn FC forced to fold due to a lack of players

Sherburn FC, who were formed in 1913, have been forced to resign from the Beckett Football League due to a lack of players and are not planning to return next season.

By Andy Bloomfield
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 9:58 am
Updated Sunday, 20th March 2022, 10:00 am
Sherburn FC pictured before the start of the 2018-19 season, with player-boss Andy Adamson receiving a new sponsored kit from Kingspan's Gary Owen

A Tweet on the Sherburn FC on Sunday morning said: "Due to a lack of players and with immediate effect Sherburn Football Club have reluctantly resigned from the league and therefore won’t be able to fulfil it’s remaining fixtures. The club will not be registering next season."

The village club had joined the Beckett League in 2019 after leaving the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

