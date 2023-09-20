Simon Coupland at the double as Goal Sports stun Thornton Dale in Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy

Heslerton, blue kit, claimed a 4-0 win against Fishburn Park Academy.

Goal Sports secured their win thanks to a double from Si Coupland, with further goals from Josh Welburn, Jordan Padgham and Brad Cawkwell, writes Dan Lewis.

The home side took a first-minute lead through Charlie Monkman, with Tim Whincup and Charlie McClellan also on target.

Man of the match was Whincup for the hosts, Leon Ormston for the visitors.

A Sam Pickard hat-trick steered Division One champions Ayton to a 4-2 home win against Union Rovers.

Eric Hall scored the other goal for the hosts, Pickard named as the man of the match. Jamie Allen and Adam Stockell netted for Union.

Sinnington lost 1-0 at home to Valley, Terrance Duggan scoring the only goal.

John Aindow was man of the match for the hosts and Michael Hernandez was Valley’s star man.

Amotherby & Swinton won 4-0 at Ryedale thanks to goals from Macauley Lacey, Oliver Towse, Mathew Webster and Matthew Bean.

Lacey was man of the match for Amotherby and Dan Russell earned the star man award for Ryedale.

In Division One, Wombleton ruined Snainton’s unbeaten run by winning 6-2.

Ryan Rivis got a hat-trick, while skipper Kyle Wren, new signing Sam Webster, on his debut, and player-manager Luke Tateson also netted.

Joe Milner got both goals for Snainton.

Man of the match for Snainton was Tom Varey-Fletcher.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy worked hard for a 2-1 win at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves in the Ryedale Hospital Cup.

Kieran Wade netted a brace for Academy, while Andrew Tiffney scored for Amotherby.

Man of the match for the home side was centre-back Dan Charters.

A Will Pepler double steered Division One side Kirkdale United to a 2-0 home win against league newcomers Lealholm Reserves.

Man of the match for United was Frasier Northcote-Coon.

Rosedale won 4-2 at home to Division One rivals Bagby & Balk.

Josh Butler and John Turnbull both scored twice for Rosedale, Butler was also named as the home team’s man of the match.

Bagby’s scorers were Reece Windle with a lob and Louis Chapman with 25-yard screamer.

The man of the match for Bagby was Ben Brown.

