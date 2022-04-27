Skipper Charlie Smith's hat-trick steers Sleights to Ryedale Hospital Cup final win against Goldsborough United

Sleights celebrate their Ryedale Hospital Cup final win against Goldsborough at the Turnbull Ground Photos by Brian Murfield

Smith smashed home a hat-trick as his Beckett Football League Division One side fought back from 2-1 down to see off 10-man United, who ply their trade in Division Two.

This win came just a few days after Sleights’ 2-0 Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy final win against Kirkby.

Smith said: “Monday night was bittersweet for me, as I think it was potentially my last game for the club - as I’m hoping to go travelling.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But I couldn’t be happier to complete the cup double on our hometown’s pitch in a local derby and to score a hat-trick on top of that, well it doesn’t really get much better!

“You have got to give credit to Goldsborough, they made us work for it, hats off to them and good luck on Friday night (in their Panasonic Cup final with Ayton).”

Ed Turner, in his last match as Sleights manager, added: “I am delighted for the lads to come out on top of a great game and to retain the cup.

“I am so pleased for Charlie Smith to get a hat-trick and drag our lads to victory.

Skipper Charlie Smith completes his hat-trick for Sleights to put them 4-2 ahead in the Ryedale Hospital Cup final against Goldsborough at the Turnbull Ground Photos by Brian Murfield

“I’m also pleased for Liam and Joe to get a goal in front of a great turnout and I’m so so proud of my boys.

“Credit to Goldsborough for making it a battle.”

Sleights chairman Andrew Snaith said: “It was a great game of football and I was delighted to see the town again come out to support two teams of local lads.

“I thought the scoreline was a bit misleading as it was closer than that and Goldsborough played their part throughout. I hope they can win their final at Pickering Town on Friday evening.

Sleights' opening goal from Liam Rissen