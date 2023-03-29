Jack Burnett scores the late leveller for 10-man hosts Heslerton against Goldsborough.

Valley went ahead on 10 minutes through Tyler Duckworth’s header after a great run and cross by Callum Plant, writes Keith Sales.

On the stroke of half-time Rich Tolliday finished off a through-ball from Tyson Stubbings.

Jake Adams headed in a Stubbings free-kick after the interval to make it 3-0 and player-boss Ben Kristensen smashed home a fourth for Valley, whose star man was captain Daniel Appleby.

Heslerton joint man of the match Tommy Palmer (left) and teammate Jake Allardice.

Man of the match Archie Turner hit three goals as second-placed Sinnington won 6-2 at Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.

Luke Balderson (2), and Dougie Brewster also netted for the Sinners with Jay Jordan and Lewis Peel, with a penalty, on target for the Fishermen.

Man of the Match for Academy was Jack Henshaw.

Goldsborough moved into third place after a 1-1 draw at Heslerton, who played most of the second half with 10 men after Rob Ruston’s dismissal.

After a goalless first half, Boro took the lead on 48 minutes when George Sault pounced to punish a Heslerton defensive error.

On 55 minutes Heslerton were reduced to 10 men for a late challenge by Ruston on centre-back Jay Niel, but the hosts still managed to level through Jack Burnett.

Heslerton’s men of the match were George Ridler and 16-year-old Tommy Palmer

Hosts Amotherby & Swinton Reserves beat Filey Town Reserves 4-2.