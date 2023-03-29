Skipper Daniel Appleby stars as The Valley see off Rillington Rovers
Beckett League Division Two leaders The Valley earned a 4-0 home win against Rillington Rovers.
Valley went ahead on 10 minutes through Tyler Duckworth’s header after a great run and cross by Callum Plant, writes Keith Sales.
On the stroke of half-time Rich Tolliday finished off a through-ball from Tyson Stubbings.
Jake Adams headed in a Stubbings free-kick after the interval to make it 3-0 and player-boss Ben Kristensen smashed home a fourth for Valley, whose star man was captain Daniel Appleby.
Man of the match Archie Turner hit three goals as second-placed Sinnington won 6-2 at Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.
Luke Balderson (2), and Dougie Brewster also netted for the Sinners with Jay Jordan and Lewis Peel, with a penalty, on target for the Fishermen.
Man of the Match for Academy was Jack Henshaw.
Goldsborough moved into third place after a 1-1 draw at Heslerton, who played most of the second half with 10 men after Rob Ruston’s dismissal.
After a goalless first half, Boro took the lead on 48 minutes when George Sault pounced to punish a Heslerton defensive error.
On 55 minutes Heslerton were reduced to 10 men for a late challenge by Ruston on centre-back Jay Niel, but the hosts still managed to level through Jack Burnett.
Heslerton’s men of the match were George Ridler and 16-year-old Tommy Palmer
Hosts Amotherby & Swinton Reserves beat Filey Town Reserves 4-2.
Amotherby’s scorers were star man Alex Croall, Joel Berry, George Peirson and Sam Newham, with Jordan Peet and Harry Burton on target for Town.