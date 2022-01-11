Dan Rowe in action against York City

The 26-year-old has agreed terms on a deal keeping him at the club until at least May 2023, becoming the second player to be tied down at the Towbar Express Stadium in the last couple of weeks, following on from Jacob Hazel, writes Liam Ryder.

Rowe arrived at the Turnbull Ground from Frickley Athletic in 2019 and he has become an integral part of Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam's team, now captaining the side.

Rowe said: "I'm delighted to sign a new contract for Whitby Town. It is an honour to captain this historic club.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Rowe in action for Whitby Town.

"I really enjoy playing under the management team and playing with this group of lads. The fans have been brilliant in my time at the club. Hopefully as a club we can achieve success going forwards. The club is going in the right direction and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

Whitby Town joint-manager Bullock added: "Congratulations to Dan. His performances have been worthy of this new deal. He's the captain and he sets the example so it's key to get these players tied down It's another big statement of intent from the board so thank you to them.

"There are a lot of clubs in the area and in the higher leagues desperate for centre-halves. When Dan's on his game you probably won't find a better one aerially."

Born in Middlesbrough, Rowe began his career at Darlington and made his first steps into professional football with Rotherham United, as well as having a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers.