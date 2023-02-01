Skipper Evie Lincoln hits top form for new Scarborough Ladies Under-10s team

Under 10s receiving their new kit from Stuart Lincoln of Autofix Motors on Depot Lane, Scarborough. www.autofixmotors.co.uk

​The Scarborough team, who play their home games at Sherburn, made the short trip to neighbours Heslerton.

In a very close and competitive match, with lots of goalmouth action, the team scored their first-ever goal, with Gracie-Leigh Creed latching onto a great pass from Francesca Shutt to fire in off the post.

Girl of the Game award went to the Scarborough captain Evie Lincoln who was superb throughout and drove the team forward at every opportunity.

The Under-10s were in top gear against Heslerton as they received their new kit from their sponsor Stuart Lincoln of Autofix Motors on Depot Lane, Scarborough.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at strugglers Poppleton.

The visitors dominated the first half, and Pippa Wedge scored for Scarborough with a fantastic finish from the edge of the area.

Scarborough went in at half-time a goal to the good and they started quickly in the second half and managed to grab another goal with a fantastic strike from the in-form Layla Bint.

Poppleton then caught the keeper off guard and pulled one back from distance, as Boro heads went down Poppleton scored twice to win 3-2.