Skipper Joe Gallagher leads by example as pacesetters Edgehill defeat Newlands

Edgehill claimed a 6-2 win against Newlands on Friday at Pindar.

Edgehill took an early lead through Jamie Patterson and the advantage was doubled through a Sean Exley penalty, and after 30 minutes the game was in the leaders’ hands as Ryan Link made it 3-0.

Dan Freer pulled one goal back for Newlands to bring them back into the game but Joe Gallagher restored the three-goal lead for Edgehill before the break.

Gallagher went on to get another two goals to complete his hat-trick and Newlands got a late consolation through Tristan Mustoe.

Joe Gallagher scored a hat-trick for Edgehill

Man of the match for Edgehill was skipper Gallagher.

Itis Itis Rovers kept their title hopes alive with a 2-0 win at Seamer Sports.

George Wilson and Robbie Scarborough netted the goals for the visitors, Wilson named man of the match for a fantastic performance.

Newby won by the same margin in their match at Fishburn Park Academy.

After a goalless first half, Newby edged in front on the hour mark, with Ashton Peterson finishing from a tight angle.

Fishburn always had a chance, and were awarded a penalty but they missed the target.

Newby’s Cam MacDonald had one effort disallowed and another effort cleared off the line, but the visitors were then awarded a penalty, Archie McNaughton stepped up and coolly slotted home to wrap up a 2-0 win and cap his man of the match performance.