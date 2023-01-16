Skipper Joe Gallagher leads by example as pacesetters Edgehill defeat Newlands
Scarborough & District Football League leaders Edgehill maintained their 100% start to the season under the Friday night lights at Pindar, triumphing 6-2 against rivals Newlands.
Edgehill took an early lead through Jamie Patterson and the advantage was doubled through a Sean Exley penalty, and after 30 minutes the game was in the leaders’ hands as Ryan Link made it 3-0.
Dan Freer pulled one goal back for Newlands to bring them back into the game but Joe Gallagher restored the three-goal lead for Edgehill before the break.
Gallagher went on to get another two goals to complete his hat-trick and Newlands got a late consolation through Tristan Mustoe.
Man of the match for Edgehill was skipper Gallagher.
Itis Itis Rovers kept their title hopes alive with a 2-0 win at Seamer Sports.
George Wilson and Robbie Scarborough netted the goals for the visitors, Wilson named man of the match for a fantastic performance.
Newby won by the same margin in their match at Fishburn Park Academy.
After a goalless first half, Newby edged in front on the hour mark, with Ashton Peterson finishing from a tight angle.
Fishburn always had a chance, and were awarded a penalty but they missed the target.
Newby’s Cam MacDonald had one effort disallowed and another effort cleared off the line, but the visitors were then awarded a penalty, Archie McNaughton stepped up and coolly slotted home to wrap up a 2-0 win and cap his man of the match performance.
The Fishburn man of the match was Sonny Winspear