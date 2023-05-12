Skipper Michael Coulson commits to Scarborough Athletic for 2023-24 season

Boro’s top scorer for the 2022/23 campaign missed the final few weeks of the season and is set to undergo an operation in the near future, following a recent scan.

The former Scarborough Football Club forward, who rejoined his hometown club back in 2017 from St Johnstone, has been ever-present since, helping Boro to secure two promotions and three North Riding FA Senior Cup final wins in the process.

The veteran forward will be hoping to make a quick recovery back to full fitness and add to his 16 goals scored during Boro's debut season back in National League North in 2022/23.