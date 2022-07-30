Skipper Michael Coulson sparkles as Scarborough Athletic beat Marske United 3-2

Kieran Weledji, left, pictured in action at South Shields, scored the winner against Marske United Photo by Craig McNair - D Event Photography

In contrast to the grim midweek showing against Tadcaster, this was a terrific game, full of good football and cracking goals, with skipper Michael Coulson, who had a hand in all three Boro goals, turning in a vintage performance, and several other players also shining, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro opened the scoring in the eighth minute, when Coulson deftly flicked the ball out to Trialist B on the right wing, and he sent a low cross into the goalmouth, for Dom Tear to tap home at the back post.

Tear, who had his best game yet in a Boro shirt, burst through on goal, but was halted by a great tackle from Marske centre-back Dom Curl, then Kieran Weledji, fired narrowly wide.

Boro's keeper raced out to block a shot from Marske's prolific marksman Adam Boyes, then at the other end a Coulson shot was deflected wide.

Boro doubled their lead on 22 minutes when Coulson laid off to Lewis Maloney who drilled a 25-yard strike low and hard to the right of the keeper.

On 31 minutes Kieran Glynn won the ball and passed forward to Coulson, who squared to Maloney, who shot inches past the left-hand post.

Adam Gell sent a pass forward to over-lapping full-back Connor Smith, but Kieran Burton made a terrific tackle, before Marske reduced the arrears a minute before the interval with a superb strike. Bailey Gooda was dispossessed by Boyes, who played a one-two with Rob Guilfoyle then sent a fierce shot into the bottom left corner.

Skipper Michael Coulson was man of the match for Boro

Boro restored their two-goal advantage two minutes into the second half when star man Coulson played the ball into the six-yard box, for Weledji to slot home.

Maloney fired wide from a 30-yard free kick, while Marske went close when Glen Butterworth shot over, then a long-range strike from Josh MacDonald came back off the post.

On 65 minutes the visitors made it 3-2, with another fabulous goal, as Jason Kennedy swivelled in a crowded penalty area, and lashed home an acrobatic scissors kick.

The game was wide open, and Boyes played in Dale Hopson, but the Boro keeper dived to turn away his low shot, then Boyes fired over from close range, and Connor Simpson curled an effort wide.

James Cadman raced forward for Boro before passing to Coulson who was fouled on the edge of the area, but Maloney's free-kick cannoned into the four-man wall, then near the end, Simon Heslop sent a terrific ball forward to Jake Charles, whose his fierce shot was saved by diving keeper Ryan Catterick.

An excellent game, with Coulson, Tear, Thornton, Burton and Weledji all especially impressing for Boro.

BORO: Trialist A, Weledji (Cadman 75), Burton, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda (Cogill 60), Tear (Plant 60), Watson, Coulson, Glynn (Charles 60), Trialist B (Heslop 60).

MAN OF MATCH: Michael Coulson.