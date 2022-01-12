Sleights line up.

Adam Entwistle and man of the match Will Cork-Dove both blasted trebles, with Joe Hugill and skipper Charlie Smith completing the scoring for the hosts.

Second division Goldsborough United won 2-0 at top-flight Sinnington in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy.

The first chance of the game fell to Ben Watson whose shot was tipped onto the bar, George Sault’s rebound was smothered on the line.

Goldsborough United FC

The deadlock was broken a few minutes later, Phil Spencer playing a lovely ball through for Watson, who swept the ball past the keeper into the far corner.

The goal was the catalyst for Goldsborough to take control of the game. Watson nearly had a second, collecting the ball with his back to goal before brilliantly rolling his man and getting his shot away, the keeper saving well.

Next up was Si Taylor who fired wide after more good play from Spencer, a driving run from Dom Ingham and a good pull back from Watson.

Ingham, Taylor and Sault were causing a lot of problems for Sinnington with their energy and link up play.

Damon Craig picked the ball up in the middle and carried forward before laying off to Harry Schofield, he played in Rob Ingham whose shot across goal was well saved, but Coates slid in at the back post to finish to double United’s lead.

Goldsborough will be at home to Sleights in a local derby in the next round.

Fishburn Park lost 4-1 at home to Old Malton St Mary’s in the NR County Cup quarter-finals, while Staithes lost 4-0 at Thirsk Falcons in North Riding League Division One.