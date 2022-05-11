Sleights FC win the Hospital Cup final

The Beckett League First Division club are the reigning Ryedale Hospital Cup and Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy holders.

They have their own home ground at the AC Building and Property Maintenance Sports on Lowdale Lane in the village, with a secretary, treasurer and committee all in place.

Previous boss Ed Turner resigned for personal reasons but will remain at the club in another capacity.

Chairman Andrew Snaith said: “I want to thank Ed for all his hard work it’s no exaggeration to say there would be no club without him.

“I’m delighted he’s staying on the committee and will be taking over as our new treasurer.

“Volunteers are always welcome as well as players of 4-14, parents can get in touch for more details and of course adult players for the first team are welcome and there’ll be more on training for next season in the next few weeks.”

Anyone wishing to apply should contact the club chairman on [email protected]