Sleights FC at the start of the 2021-22 season

With just two of the existing squad willing to commit completely to playing for their senior team and no manager in place, there was no choice but to fold the side.

Sleights were reformed in 2011 by James Howard and Andrew Snaith.

They joined the Scarborough & District Saturday League, quickly earning promotion to the league’s first division.

They joined the newitts.com Beckett League in September 2017, winning promotion at the first attempt from the second division and the Panasonic and Marisa Cups with victories over Slingsby and Sinnington respectively.

They came second in the top tier a year later winning the Ryedale Hospital Cup with a 1-0 victory over Lealholm at Whitby Town Football Club on Good Friday, and they retained the trophy just weeks ago at the same venue by defeating their local rivals Goldsborough United by a 5-2 scoreline.

They also took the Gordon Harrison Trophy with a win over Kirkbymoorside Reserves 2-0 at Pickering Town Football Club.

Sleights FC chairman Andrew Snaith said: “I’d like to thank the lads who were willing to play on and for everyone who has worked so hard behind the scenes, like Ed Turner and Lorna Brown.

“As well as our brilliant sponsors, I’d also like to thank the ground committee at Lowdale Lane.

“I want to put my energy into helping people like Mark, Andy, Tom and the volunteers for the Under-13 soon to be under 14 level, plus Si and his group running the age group below.