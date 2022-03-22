Sleights FC

Ed Turner’s men raced out of the blocks with skipper Charlie Smith notching twice. Racing winger Will Cork-Dove got in on the act with a brace of his own as the hosts led convincingly at the interval.

However, the visitors levelled to earn a 4-4 draw.

Sleights’ man of the match was striker Billy Graham.

In another crunch league encounter, Sleights host rivals Rosedale on Thursday night at Eskdale School’s 4G surface, kick-off 8pm under the floodlights.

Goldsborough United romped to a 7-1 home win against Rillington in Division Two.

A corner was sent over brilliantly by Simon Taylor, and Damon Craig headed in to put Goldsborough ahead.

Rich Davies and Phil Spencer set up Ben Watson to double his side’s lead.

Goldsborough United

A free-kick was sent over by Spencer, and Nath Smurthwaite rose highest at the back post to head into the roof of the net.

More good play from Aiden Duell on the left saw the youngster progress up the pitch before sending a brilliant cross into Watson.

He showed a good first touch before finishing into the far corner to give Goldsborough a four goal interval lead.

Excellent build-up play between Taylor, Craig, Hewison and Aiden Duell resulted in a lovely through ball from Hewison for Duell who’d carried on his run, and his cross was inadvertently turned into his own net by the Rillington centre back for goal number five.

Good link-up play on the right between subs Jay Niel and George Sault resulted in Sault breaking into the box before side-stepping his man and calmly slotting the ball home for his side’s sixth goal. Winger Steve Walker pulled a goal back for Rillington.

A surging run from man of the match Duell beat two men before laying off for Spencer.

His centre was mis-controlled by the defender, and Watson nipped into to control and slot home to complete his second hat-trick in two games.

Union Rovers won 2-1 at home to Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.

Harry Thistleton fired Union into the lead after 65 minutes. Adam Stockell with a penalty doubled their lead 10 minutes later. The Fishermen pulled a goal back late on.

Fishburn Park suffered a 2-0 home loss against Grangetown Boys Club in the North Riding Premier Division last weekend.

Staithes Athletic remain rooted to the foot of the table with a 5-2 loss at home to high-flyers Redcar Newmarket.

Goals from sub Adam Booth and Marcus Guest came too late save the hosts.

Staithes are at home to Boro Rangers this weekend.

In the First Division East, Whitby Fishermen’s Society lost 8-0 at Boro Rangers Reserves.