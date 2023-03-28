Snainton aces win penalty shoot-out to set up Junior Cup final against Wombleton Wanderers

Wombleton Wanderers won 3-1 in the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup final against Goal Sports.

Visitors Rosedale started the better at Snainton but despite many Ryan Hewison chances they could not find the net, writes Keith Sales.

Snainton found their way back into the game but it was goalless at half-time.

Rosedale again came out the blocks sharpest after the break and had some good chances and finally scored when Hewison headed in a pinpoint James Dunn free-kick after 67 minutes.

Goal Sports put in a strong display despite their 3-1 semi-final loss at high-flyers Wombleton.

Snainton rallied and Joe Milner and Dan Simpson had great chances saved brilliantly by Rosedale keeper Adam Durrant but eventually were beaten with five minutes left when a Neil Fryirs corner was headed in by Milner to forcea penalty shoot-out.

Snainton went first, with Rob Holt scoring, Rosedale’s Josh Butler scored to level matters 1-1.

Simpson converted Snainton’s second taken by Dan Simpson and Rosedale made it 2-2.

Snainton’s third was netted by Jack South, but Neil Adams hit the post with Rosedale’s third.

Milner fired home to put Snainton 4-2 up, Hewison replied but Tom Fletcher Varey scored to put his side into the final, winning 5-3.

Man of the Match for Rosedale was keeper Adam Durrant.

Wombleton defeated hard-working visitors Goal Sports 3-1 at Malton’s 3g pitch as the Wombleton pitch was waterlogged.

Jordan Rivis’ free-kick was played into the box and after stand-in keeper Billy Bown got hands to it Wombleton forward Tom Eddery poked it home on rebound.

Goal Sports showed a great mentality to fight back on 17 minutes as Alfie Hutchinson slammed home from eight yards, after fine build-up play from Mark Plumpton and Ronan Ohanrahan.

The hosts soon surged into a 3-1 lead though as they scored two goals in as many minutes (21st and 22nd) through Dave Thompson and Ryan Rivis – his 34th of the season to complete the scoring.

Again Goal Sports didn't lie down and Ohanrahan had an opportunity to lob the Wombleton keeper who had miskicked while out of the area, only to slice his effort well wide with the goal gaping. Bown pulled off a couple of great saves to keep the team in with a chance.

The second half saw a shuffle at half-time with Rob Gilbert and Calum Denness coming on to try and improve the shape and that they did as both put in great performances that strengthened the team at the back.

Arguably Goal Sports had the better chances of the second half, albeit not the possession as Si Coupland somehow managed to not convert when one on one with Oli Pea in support, and the same player having another great scoring opportunity also.