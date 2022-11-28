Goal Sports claimed a Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup win against second division rivals Heslerton

Park bagged a 2-0 lead just 15 minutes in as David Wallinger scored a fine brace, writes Keith Sales.After some nice work down the right wing, Snainton were awarded a free-kick, Aidan McCallion’s second goal in two weeks halving the deficit.

Park added a third through Tom Davis just before half-time to give the visitors a 3-1 interval lead.

After the break, Sam Cooper popped up to score a header as the home side now started dominating.

Wombleton Wanderers claimed a Junior Cup win

Joe Milner was brought down and then stepped up to convert the penalty to level matters.

A penalty shoot-out followed, with Regan Hewitt fresh off his last penalty miss in the previous cup game, he stood up to take the first and slotted it home.

James King scored for Park, then Rob Holt kicked made it 2-1 before Snainton keeper Tom Poor saved down low to his left to prevent George Bond scoring.

Then Dan Simpson stepped up and smashed his home with confidence, Davis scored for Park, Milner replied for Snainton as did Josh Lawson for Park for the Snails to lead 4-3, finally up stepped Fletcher-Varey who slid the ball into the goal to win the shoot-out.

Goal Sports toppled second division rivals Heslerton 2-1.

Heslerton were quickest out of the blocks with the strike force of Morgan Kendrew and Jack Pinder both testing the hosts’ keeper Max Creed.

The visitors went ahead on the half-hour mark. Rob Ruston was upended and a spot-kick was converted by stalwart Gareth Driver.

In the second half Goal Sports upped their game and the hosts drew level through Shaun Dolan.

The hosts would then grab the advantage with a spot-kick fired in by Josh Welburn with what turned out to be the match winning goal.

Both Kendrew and Pinder had fine efforts that were both saved or off target with Ben Flinton shooting straight at the keeper from four yards.

Man of the Match winners were Creed (Goal Sports) and Rob Ruston (Heslerton).

Second division Wombleton Wanderers entertained a depleted Thornton le Dale.

David Thompson scored four for Wanderers, Ryan Rivis only got one goal but provided four assists, centre-back Curt Dickinson got a brace, winger Luke Quantock scored one and Josh Tateson also bagged a fine goal.

The Wombleton Man of the Match was shared between Dickinson and central midfielder Paul Cook, while centre-back Jack Mosley won the Dale award.

Second division leaders The Valley entertained Amotherby & Swinton Reserves in the league on Saturday.

The first half started in lightning fashion for Valley as Rafal Jackow was brought down in the area by Andy Rouph and a penalty was awarded. Rich Tolliday’s effort was saved by James Kerrison.

However, Valley capitalised on the resulting corner with captain Jake Adams volleying home.

Valley then scored three quickfire goals from fine passing moves, the goals coming from Harry Ward, and then a Tolliday brace, the second an overhead kick sublimely executed from the edge of the area into the top corner. Ward then notched a second to make the score 5-0 at the break.

In the second half Amotherby tested the Valley keeper a couple of times and were unlucky that some good play didn’t lead to anything. But the Valley defence stood firm and Ward completed his hat-trick before sub Luke McNulty came on to add a brace and make the final score 8-0 to Valley.

The Valley Man of the Match was shared by hat-trick hero Ward and a solid display at centre-half from captain Adams, Nick Lock won the Amotherby & Swinton award.

Second-placed Sinnington entertained fourth-placed Goldsborough, the game finishing in a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Following a cross from Simon Taylor, Nathan Smurthwaite opened the scoring in what could be a strong contender for goal of the season, on five minutes.

The cross was slightly behind the centre-half who having adjusted well went for the spectacular overhead kick, he connected perfectly sending the ball flashing past the keeper giving him no chance.

Goldsborough continued to dominate the next 10 minutes before a goal completely against the run of play got the home team back on level terms.

A deep free-kick was lofted into the area and with Peter Diaz-Thomson slightly misjudging the flight of the ball he spilled and Luke Balderson reacted first to slam into the empty net.

A minute later and the home side could have had the lead, a long range effort by Archie Turner was heading in but Diaz-Thomson did brilliantly to palm over his crossbar.

Sinnington were now seeing much more of the ball and on 25 minutes had another chance, Balderson turned his man, the effort was saved again by Diaz-Thomson turning round his post for a corner.

The first big chance of the second half came Boro’s way. A ball played into the box took a couple of deflections before finding Damon Craig and with an open goal was open, the angle was against Craig whose effort ended up going agonisingly wide.

On 82 minutes Diaz-Thomson saved a Dougie Brewster effort for the Sinners.