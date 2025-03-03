Sonny Oxley’s treble steers Scalby to victory at Bridlington Rovers Reserves
The visitors were 2-0 in front by the half-time interval, with Sonny Oxley scoring both goals for the Otters, with Callum Randerson playing some great passes through.
Brad Walton dictated play in the middle of the park in the second half, and Sam Foy and Max Tadman were winning everything in the air.
Oxley wrapped up his hat-trick after the break when Rob Speight put it on a plate for him, Randerson getting his well-earned goal with a lob into the top corner
The whole Scalby team shared the man of the match award.
Newby suffered a 4-1 loss at Bridlington Spa, the result sending the home side back to the top of the table.
AFC Eastfield worked hard for a 3-2 home win against Wareham Forest United to maintain their Division Four promotion push.
This was a game which will be remembered for missed opportunities for both teams.
United opened the scoreline early on and Tommy Day equalised from a direct free-kick. Both sides had close range chances however the keepers produced wonder saves and an Eastfield own goal saw the opposition take the lead at half-time.
Eastfield dominated in the second half and finally scored two goals through Chris Sowray and Dan Bradbury to secured the vital three points.
Eastfield’s men of the match were defenders Darren Clough and Ryan Herrington.