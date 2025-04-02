Sophie Overfield nets late home draw for Scarborough Ladies Under-14s against Fulford

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s earned a late draw at home against Fulford

​Scarborough Ladies Under-14s hosted Fulford in a City of York Girls Football League fixture seeking revenge from having been knocked out of the cup by Fulford a few weeks earlier.

​In what was a very entertaining game Boro could only manage a 2-2 draw.

There was early pressure from the Boro girls putting a few early crosses into the Fulford box but couldn’t apply any telling touches, the opposition grew into the game in the first half and made the break through scoring from a break away.

Boro tried to get back in the game in the first half but we’re unable to convert any chances.

Most of the drama came in the second half when Mia Morris thought she had levelled the game when the ball appeared to go in and bounce out but the referee failed to spot the goal.

This made Boro more determined and they took control of the game and a few minutes later Morris did have her goal rounding a couple of defenders and slotting the ball past the keeper.

It was all Boro pressure to try and gain the lead but it was Fulford who re-took the lead following another breakaway goal against the run of play.

Boro girls re-grouped and put the pressure on the away side again and it was late in the game when Boro were awarded a penalty and Sophie Overfield stepped up to power the ball home to bring the scores level.

In the closing minutes both teams had chances to clinch victory but neither were unable to convert in a thrilling finale.

Special mentions for Molly Lassey for being strong and dominant in defence, Maddie Dunn for dealing with everything that came her way and Overfield for tirelessly creating chances going forward