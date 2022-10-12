Sophie Overfield shines as Scarborough Ladies Under-12s net 6-2 win at Fulford

Scarborough Ladies reports

Scarborough came out of the blocks quickly and piled on the early pressure narrowly missing a couple of early chances.

Fulford managed to catch Boro out on a counter-attack breaking from the halfway and finishing with a superb long range strike to take the lead against the run of play.

Boro kept their composure though and continued probing the home defence and it wasn’t long before pacy winger Chloe McArthur broke down the right and produced a spectacular effort from way out which ended up going in the home keeper’s far corner.

Boro kept the pressure on and it wasn’t long before free scoring central midfielder Anna Donbavand chipped in with her fourth goal in as many games to give the visitors a well deserved lead. Sophie Overfield didn’t take long to add a third with a well-taken low shot past the keeper.

Chloe McArthur then put the visitors 4-1 up with a superb solo run and finish.

After the break girl of the game Overfield got a deserved second and top scorer Lacey O’Hara rounded things off with an absolute rocket into the top corner.

Fulford pulled a late goal back to make the final score 6-2 to the Whites, who are top of the Under-12s Division One table.

Special mention needs to go to defenders Grace Leach, Molly Lassey, Sophie Grey, and Macey Crane for some very strong attacking play from the back and keeper Elle Abell for making great saves when called on.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s lost 2-1 in a keenly-contested match at second-placed Old Malton.

The Reds started well and took the lead, but a lapse in concentration at the back meant the visitors conceded and went into half time at 1-1.

In the second half Malton played some neat passing which ended with a strong shot but it was blocked by the back of Ruby Isherwood.

The ref gave a penalty which was converted.

The final score was 2-1 to Old Malton but there were a lot of positives for Scarborough to take from the game and the girls played really well.