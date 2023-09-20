News you can trust since 1882
Sophie Overfield sparkles as Scarborough Ladies U13s net 6-0 win at Fulford

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s powered to a 6-0 win at Fulford in the City of York Girls Football League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:02 BST
Scarborough Ladies FC Under-15s.

A long clearance from Boro keeper Macey Crane saw Lacey O’Hara run clear to slot home the opening goal. Boro put on a dominant first-half display as O’Hara added a second and a swift brace from industrious midfielder Sophie Overfield, and Anna Donbavand scored the fifth.

The hosts competed well in the second half as Boro hit only one more goal which came from a corner where Elle Abell was in the right place at the right time to steer a fine finish past the keeper.

In a great all-round team display, the girl of the game was awarded to Overfield for a great display in midfield scoring twice and assisting another goal.

A depleted Scarborough Ladies Under-15s made the trip to Malton to take on Brooklyn and came away with a comfortable 9-0 victory.

Gracie McLaughlin netted a magnificent seven goals with Jemima Chapman adding the other two.

There were some good individual performances, but girl of the game went to Brooke Southren for her unselfish work rate in a new position.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-16s lost 4-1 at home to Wigginton Grasshoppers, the visitors netting three late goals to snatch the points.

An Ellie-Mae Bloomfield half-volley levelled for Boro before the break, and Sarah Dicks went close to giving the hosts a second-half lead before Wigginton hit three late goals to bag the win.

Right-back Summer Cooper-Weeks was named as the girl of the game for Boro.

