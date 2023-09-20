Scarborough Ladies FC Under-15s.

A long clearance from Boro keeper Macey Crane saw Lacey O’Hara run clear to slot home the opening goal. Boro put on a dominant first-half display as O’Hara added a second and a swift brace from industrious midfielder Sophie Overfield, and Anna Donbavand scored the fifth.

The hosts competed well in the second half as Boro hit only one more goal which came from a corner where Elle Abell was in the right place at the right time to steer a fine finish past the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a great all-round team display, the girl of the game was awarded to Overfield for a great display in midfield scoring twice and assisting another goal.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A depleted Scarborough Ladies Under-15s made the trip to Malton to take on Brooklyn and came away with a comfortable 9-0 victory.

Gracie McLaughlin netted a magnificent seven goals with Jemima Chapman adding the other two.

There were some good individual performances, but girl of the game went to Brooke Southren for her unselfish work rate in a new position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-16s lost 4-1 at home to Wigginton Grasshoppers, the visitors netting three late goals to snatch the points.

An Ellie-Mae Bloomfield half-volley levelled for Boro before the break, and Sarah Dicks went close to giving the hosts a second-half lead before Wigginton hit three late goals to bag the win.