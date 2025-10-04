Before kick-off, a minute’s silence was held in memory of club legend Cyril Skinner, a man who dedicated over fifty years of service to Bridlington Town. Photo by Bailey Beaden

Bridlington Town lost 4-2 at home to Step Three side Guiseley, despite a spirited effort, in the Isuzu FA Trophy Third Qualifying Round on Saturday.

The visitors started strongly and almost took an early lead when a chipped effort from the edge of the box beat Jonathan Dash, but Kasper Williams headed onto the bar and cleared to safety.

Bridlington responded when Ahmed Salam fired just over from outside the area, before taking the lead in the 18th minute. A cross from the right was controlled by Salam, who turned and finished low into the corner.

Guiseley equalised later in the first half from the penalty spot, with Will Longbottom converting to make it 1-1 at the break.

The Seasiders regained the lead in the 57th minute, Michael Coulson found space on the edge of the box and his low strike trickled into the bottom corner to put Bridlington 2-1 up.

Guiseley then turned the game around in a devastating six-minute spell.

In the 65th minute, substitute Lewis Knight scored with his first touch after being set up by Jordan Thewlis to make it 2-2.

Three minutes later, Thewlis got on the scoresheet himself, beating two men before rifling a shot into the top corner for 3-2.

In the 71st minute, Thewlis struck again from close range, once more assisted by Knight, sealing the 4-2 scoreline.

Head Coach Mike Thompson made changes as Bridlington pushed for a way back into the match.

Matty Dixon and Will Annan came on, replacing Charlie Dunkerley and Michael Coulson.

Later in the half, Wright and Lewis also featured from the bench, but the Seasiders could not find another breakthrough.

Thompson said: “I am a little bit frustrated because we led the game twice, especially taking the lead near the sixty-minute mark in the second half.”

Bridlington Town Starting XI: Jonathan Dash, Alex Markham, Jak Whiting, Charlie Dunkerley, Kasper Williams, Tom Allan, Stan Hewitt, Pete Davidson, Jake Day, Michael Coulson, Ahmed Salam. Substitutes: Dixon, Annan, Wright, Lewis, Sedman