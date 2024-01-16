Spurr and Sands hit doubles in Ayton’s 6-2 home victory against Bagby & Balk

Ayton earned a 6-2 home win against Bagby & Balk in the newitts.com Beckett Football League first division.

Ayton went on to be clear winners as Ell Spurr and Jake Sands hit a brace apiece with further goals from Alistair Jennings and Chris Nelson.

Kyle Gorman and Louis Chapman scored for Bagby.

Wombleton powered to a superb 7-0 win at second-placed Amotherby & Swinton.

Thornton le Dale netted a superb cup win against Kirkdale

Ryan Rivis smashed in four goals, with David Thompson (2) and Luke Quantock also on target for Wombleton.

The end of the game was halted on 80 minutes when Amotherby’s Aiden Blakemore unfortunately broke his leg, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.

Leaders Rosedale threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Snainton.

Rosedale were ahead two goals up at the break through Tom Barley and James Dunn, but Snainton came out swinging and completed the comeback to take the spoils.

Tom Varey-Fletcher sparked the comeback, man of the match Rob Holt and Jack Heelas then finished the job. Josh Butler was man of the match for Rosedale.

Thornton le Dale progressed into the quarter-final of the Ryedale Hospital Cup following a 2-1 home victory over Kirkdale United.

A very rusty Thornton spent much of the opening exchanges on the back foot as Kirkdale won a string of corners and hit a post early on but keeper Kieran Edmund and his defenders coped well to keep Kirkdale out.

Morgan Elven went close in the 23rd minute, his clever movement took him wider he just couldn’t direct his shot on target.

Thornton took a 48th minute lead when Elven got in on the left and his shot was past the keeper and into the bottom corner.

An excellent move in the 53rd minute and contender for goal of the season started from a goal-kick and played down the left the ball reached Tim Whincup who cut inside before slotting it past the keeper from six yards.