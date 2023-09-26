News you can trust since 1882
Staithes ace Brad Freer hits second-half hat-trick to earn 4-4 draw at home to Lealholm

​A Brad Freer hat-trick helped Staithes Athletic battle back from 4-1 down at home to Lealholm to force a dramatic 4-4 draw in the North Riding Football League Premier Division.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Whitby Fishermen's Society won 8-2 at home to Northallerton Town Reserves.Whitby Fishermen's Society won 8-2 at home to Northallerton Town Reserves.
The hosts opened the scoring through James Armstrong on 14 minutes, but the Tigers roared back into action with an Alfie Best leveller two minutes later, then Carl Gray’s treble steered them into as 4-1 lead before Freer’s three goals in 15 second-half minutes.

Lealholm host Darlington United this Saturday, while Staithes head to Northallerton Town Reserves.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society surged to an 8-2 home win against Northallerton Reserves.

Jake Faichney scored twice for Whitby Fishermen in their 8-2 win.Jake Faichney scored twice for Whitby Fishermen in their 8-2 win.
Jord Purvis bagged a hat-trick, with Jake Faichney (2), Josh Bowes, Dan Brown and Karl Storr also netting for the Fishermen, who travel to St Marys this Saturday.

Fishburn Park slipped to a 4-1 loss at Grangetown BC.

James Organ-Simpson was the scorer for Park, who host Thirsk Falcons on Saturday.

