Ryan Gibson put Staithes ahead on 24 minutes, and Tom Newton sealed the win 12 minutes from time, with Billy Welford the man of the match for Staithes, who host St Mary’s this Saturday.

Lealholm’s game at home to Northallerton Reserves was postponed.

The Tigers will be hoping for better weather for Saturday’s trip to Grangetown.

Fishburn Park progressed in the Woodsmith Construction North Riding County Cup after a 1-0 success at Cleveland.

Sam Richardson claimed the winning goal for Park, Andrew Menzies named as Fishburn man of the match. Park head to Cleveland again in the league this Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen bowed out of the cup after a 4-1 loss at Rawcliffe.