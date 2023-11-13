News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Staithes Athletic secure 2-0 victory at Redcar Athletic Reserves

Staithes Athletic moved up to fifth spot in the North Riding Football League Premier Division with a 2-0 success at Redcar Athletic Reserves.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:26 GMT
Sam Richardson scored the winner for Fishburn Park at Cleveland.Sam Richardson scored the winner for Fishburn Park at Cleveland.
Sam Richardson scored the winner for Fishburn Park at Cleveland.

Ryan Gibson put Staithes ahead on 24 minutes, and Tom Newton sealed the win 12 minutes from time, with Billy Welford the man of the match for Staithes, who host St Mary’s this Saturday.

Lealholm’s game at home to Northallerton Reserves was postponed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Tigers will be hoping for better weather for Saturday’s trip to Grangetown.

Fishburn Park progressed in the Woodsmith Construction North Riding County Cup after a 1-0 success at Cleveland.

Most Popular

Sam Richardson claimed the winning goal for Park, Andrew Menzies named as Fishburn man of the match. Park head to Cleveland again in the league this Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen bowed out of the cup after a 4-1 loss at Rawcliffe.

The Fishermen are back in league action at third-placed TIBS this coming Saturday.

Related topics:Premier Division