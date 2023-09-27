Star man Ash Robinson and Billy Tyler fire hosts Bridlington Rovers Millau to an 11-2 Senior Cup victory​

Billy Tyler scored four goals as Bridlington Rovers Millau defeated Skirlaugh Exiles 11-2.

It was a one-sided affair as the home side laid down some markers to any other teams who visit Gypsey Road this year, writes Thomas Fynn.

A dominant performance from Millau saw them 3-1 up by half-time.

Robinson got the home side underway in the first five minutes slotting the ball in the bottom corner and Tyler was quick to double the lead.

Millau continued to pressure and a third came around the 20-minute mark courtesy of Robinson then against the run of play Skirlaugh pulled one back.

In the second half Millau ran riot, Tyler taking his goal tally to four to match star man Robinson. Austen Wiles also netted as did sub Charley Brown, a bullet header own goal from Skirlaugh added to their woes on a miserable afternoon.

Millau player-coach Joey Brown said: “We’re happy with such a performance, a dominant display from everyone.

"We’re already starting to gel and looking forward to hopefully another strong season, but we’re not getting carried away yet, there's such a long way to go we need to keep our feet firmly on the ground.”

Bridlington Town Rovers lost 3-2 at home to South Cave in the HPL Whiteheads Fish & Chip Cup second round, with Jake Lister and Joe Pratley on target for the home side.

Bridlington Spa progressed to the second round of the League Junior Cup with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win at Hessle SC Reserves after the scores had been locked at 2-2.

Ashley Armitage and Jack Wilkinson were on target for Spa, who kept their cool to win the clash on penalties.

Brid Rovers Development lost out 3-1 at home to Pocklington Town 4ths in the Harold Robinson Cup.

Oliver Robinson hit a hat-trick as Flamborough won 5-2 at Reckitts Reserves in Division One.

Arnie Tindall and Josh Wilkins also scored for Boro.

Brid Rovers Pandas suffered an 11-1 hammering at Springhead in Division Two.

Brid Rovers 1903 earned a 3-1 home success against Goole Academy to move into second spot in the third division.