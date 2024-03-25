Star man Jamie Hartley nets double as Westover Wasps sink Seamer Sports
Westover started strongly with a depleted squad, as the windy weather had a big impact on the game.
Ryan Matson opened up the scoring to make it 1-0 after Seamer gifted a penalty to the Wasps.
Seamer battled back and got an equaliser just before the half-time whistle through Archie Graham.
Westover came back out strongly with wind on their side with Jamie Hartley relishing the opportunity to score a bullet header from a Wasps corner to make it 2-1.
Another wonderfully delivered corner and another stunning header coming from the hosts’ man of the match Jamie Hartley doubled the Wasps’ lead, however Seamer’s Jake Gallagher pulled a goal back, but Westover stayed strong and composed to claim the victory.
Edgehill Reserves had a 6-1 success against nine-man West Pier Reserves.
After five minutes Nick David scored a free-kick from 20 yards, then on 25 minutes Carl Hepples scored after neat team play. Ten minutes before the break, Liam Eyre neatly finished in off the post after a one-two with Gary Hepples.
Carl Hepples headed in a great cross from Robbie Coulson on 55 minutes.
Ten minutes later, Andy Noon scored a glancing header into the far corner from another Coulson cross, and Carl Hepples completed his hat-trick slotting in the bottom corner after being left one-on-one with keeper.
Centre-back Connor Fiddy shared the man of the match with central midfielder Noon.