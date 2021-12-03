Nathan Cartman in action for Scarborough Athletic at home to South Shields.

The statement from the club this afternoon said: "Scarborough Athletic can announce that Nathan Cartman is set to leave the club.

"Scarborough Athletic have agreed to release Nathan Cartman from his contract with the club following discussions with the player, the Board of Directors and First Team Manager.

"The player contacted the club with his wish to leave in order to play closer to home and better manage his personal life.

Following discussions, it was felt the only option was to allow the player to leave for the benefit of the team and Nathan personally.

"We have granted Nathan this request and wish him well for the future at his new club. We would also like to thank Nathan for all his efforts whilst donning the Boro shirt."

Cartman, 32, joined Boro in June 2020 having played for Farsley, Harrogate Town, Liversedge, Brighouse and Harrogate RA earlier in his career.

He started his career at Leeds United and graduated through their Academy.