The fans will flock back to Oliver's Mount for the Bob Smith Spring Cup this weekend. Photo by George Laws

Director of the circuit, Andy Hayes, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring a full programme of events back to Oliver’s Mount for the town after the past very difficult five years with just a few events held over that period. It’s been a tremendous struggle.

"We have had to overcome initial safety concerns, the Coronavirus pandemic and more recently a series of significant structural building issues. We cannot let something as special and unique as Oliver’s Mount fall by the wayside, especially as it is now entering it’s 78th year.

“We have a full entry list of great quality solo and sidecar machines and competitors taking on the Mount in the first round of the 2023 Oliver’s Mount Championships.”

Racing returns to Oliver's Mount. Photo by Steve McDonald

The Mount has featured many of the biggest names in motorcycle racing across the years, including Barry Sheene, Carl Fogarty, Geoff Duke, Mick Grant, Giacomo Agostini and regularly features top TT riders of today.

The full programme of events for 2023 are:-

Bob Smith Spring Cup 15-16 April

Cock O’ The North 1-2 July

Barry Sheene Classic 22-23 July

Motorcycle Hillclimb 19-20 August

GB SuperMoto 26-28 August

Steve Henshaw Gold Cup 23-24 September