Stars return to Oliver’s Mount for Bob Smith Spring Cup season opener
The Bob Smith Spring Cup is back on at Oliver’s Mount this weekend kicking off the 2023 road racing season and a return to a full programme of events at the iconic circuit since 2017.
Director of the circuit, Andy Hayes, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring a full programme of events back to Oliver’s Mount for the town after the past very difficult five years with just a few events held over that period. It’s been a tremendous struggle.
"We have had to overcome initial safety concerns, the Coronavirus pandemic and more recently a series of significant structural building issues. We cannot let something as special and unique as Oliver’s Mount fall by the wayside, especially as it is now entering it’s 78th year.
“We have a full entry list of great quality solo and sidecar machines and competitors taking on the Mount in the first round of the 2023 Oliver’s Mount Championships.”
The Mount has featured many of the biggest names in motorcycle racing across the years, including Barry Sheene, Carl Fogarty, Geoff Duke, Mick Grant, Giacomo Agostini and regularly features top TT riders of today.
The full programme of events for 2023 are:-
Bob Smith Spring Cup 15-16 April
Cock O’ The North 1-2 July
Barry Sheene Classic 22-23 July
Motorcycle Hillclimb 19-20 August
GB SuperMoto 26-28 August
Steve Henshaw Gold Cup 23-24 September
Tickets for all events are available on the gate, or in advance on www.oliversmount.com