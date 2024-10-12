Stephen Walker earns a NPL Premier Division point for Whitby Town at Morpeth Town

Whitby Town celebrate their leveller at Morpeth on Saturday afternoon.

Stephen Walker's 69th minute equaliser rescued a point for Whitby Town at Morpeth Town on Saturday.

Nathan Buddle headed home to give the hosts a second-half lead at Craik Park, writes Liam Ryder.

But Walker's intervention levelled heading into the final 20 minutes for the Blues, who were good value for a point in what was an even affair in Gary Liddle's first match in charge following the departure of Nathan Haslam.

In a frenetic opening, Fenton John's strike was sweet but saved by Shane Bland, before Jake Charles called Bland's opposite number, Dan Langley, into action just a minute later.

Lewis Hawkins' played a neat ball over the top for Walker before the Town forward played in a low cross which was cleared before Sam Collins glazed over the bar.

Nicely flighted balls over the top for Walker were causing the hosts problems and the same tactic worked again in the 17th minute as the flag stayed down, allowing the striker to run in on goal before being denied by Langley.

Morpeth looked set to get their noses in front in minute 23 and would have done were it not for a fantastically timed challenge from Frankie Whelan to deny Jack Foalle inside the area.

The hosts did net two minutes later, only to be denied by the offside flag before Walker found the pace to get in behind the Morpeth defence before cutting the ball back to Jake Charles who struck agonisingly wide on the turn.

Whitby were presented with another opening thanks, in part, to suspect defending from the hosts. Collins' relatively flat delivery into the box resulted in Langley having to make a save down to his left.

Both sides came out with strong intent to claim all three points after the restart, with both Morpeth and Whitby striking the woodwork within the first ten minutes of the second 45.

Efforts of a similar nature from Nic Bollado of the Highwaymen and Charles of the Seasiders resulted in balls hitting one post before rolling along the goal-line but neither side were able to get themselves ahead.

With 14 minutes of the second half played, the deadlock was broken. A corner was floated in from the left and Buddle rose highest to head home over the stretching arm of Bland.

But with 69 minutes on the clock, Whitby got their attacking reward when Joe Gibson's fine cross was headed home in the centre by Walker, who started and finished off the move after initially playing a delightful ball to Gibson.

Bland was called into action in the 74th minute to tip John's effort from distance away from danger before the game somewhat petered out.