Stephen Walker's double earns Whitby Town FA Cup replay against Mossley

Stephen Walker, right, celebrates one of his goals with Aaron Haswell. PHOTOS BY OWEN COX

Stephen Walker's second-half equaliser against Mossley on Saturday forced an Emirates FA Cup First Qualifying Round Replay.

In a pulsating fixture at Seel Park, the Lilywhites led inside a minute through Eric Yahaya after skipper Jassem Sukar's error but the Seasiders hit back just twelve minutes later through Walker, who slotted home a penalty after a handball inside the Mossley box, writes Liam Ryder.

Michael Brewster restored Mossley's lead with a deflected low drive which looked to have handed the hosts victory, until Walker struck his second goal to force a replay at the Towbar Express Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town had the nightmare start in Lancashire as Yahaya was on hand to break through on goal and fire into the top corner after Whitby captain Sukar's mistake.

The visitors hold off Mossley during Saturday's FA Cup clash. Photos by Owen Cox

It took a while for Whitby to get going but they were presented with a chance to strike level following a handball in the Mossley penalty area.

Walker stepped up and confidently converted, lifting the mood amongst the visiting contingent.

Walker then created the next opening following another handball, this time from Mossley goalkeeper Finley Madigan just outside the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town forward stepped up to fire the resulting free-kick against the post.

The Seasiders on the ball during the cup clash last weekend.

With almost half an hour of the contest gone, Madigan wasn't quite so concerned after Joseph Gibson drove forwards before drilling a low effort narrowly wide.

At the other end, just a minute later, the ball sat up nicely for Alfie Belcher to go for goal, however he was denied by a strong block from Campbell Darcy.

Josef Wheatley stung the palms of Madigan before Walker was denied on the follow-up, while the forward then scooped a shot over the bar following a right-wing cross from Lewis Hawkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just nine minutes into the second half, though, Mossley struck back ahead. It was a deflected strike from Brewster which was ultimately out of reach for Shane Bland.

Reece Webb-Foster blazed over in the minutes that followed that goal, while Frankie Whelan almost got a decent shot in on goal after making a venture forwards from centre-back as he looked to muster a response from the Seasiders.

Nathan Haslam's side then had a golden chance that went astray as Aaron Haswell hit the post with a low left-footed effort before Walker perhaps shot too soon as he smashed the rebound well wide of goal.

But Walker would get his second goal shortly after as the striker fizzed an effort into the net beyond the helpless Madigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either side could have claimed victory in the closing stages.

Haswell was prevented from giving Town the lead thanks to an impressive stop from Madigan, while a succession of corners from the hosts could have sent the Seasiders back to the Yorkshire Coast packing.

Town team: Shane Bland, Campbell Darcy, Sam Collins (Priestley Griffiths 72 minutes), Frankie Whelan (Mitch Parkinson 91 minutes), Jassem Sukar (Connor Smith 80 minutes), Lewis Hawkins, Josef Wheatley, Aaron Haswell, Stephen Walker, Joseph Gibson, Alfie Doherty. Sub not used : Nick Cranston.

Both sides will now face off again on Tuesday at the Towbar Express Stadium (kick-off 7:45pm).

Tickets can be purchased at https://whitbytownfc.ktckts.com/event/wtbyfacmoss24/whitby-town-vs-mossley