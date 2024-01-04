Steve Adamson's Boro half-season review Part 2 - Cup run helps kick-start play-off push

Steve Adamson, who writes Boro reports for The Scarborough News, concludes his half-season review with three months packed full of league and cup highs and lows.

Boro players celebrate their opening goal in the third game against Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup, the League Two eventually winning 4-2 in controversial fashion. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

﻿OCTOBER

Charlie Marshall left to re-join Garforth Town after struggling for game time, then a poor display resulted in a first home defeat of the season, as Dom Tear’s goal was little consolation in the 2-1 loss to Farsley Celtic.

Boro began their defence of the North Riding Senior Cup with a 1-1 draw away to Middlesbrough U21s, Harry Green’s equaliser taking the game to penalties, where keeper Matt Bancroft pulled off two fantastic saves to secure an 8-7 win on spot kicks.

Loan star Fin Barnes celebrates his goal during the 5-0 home win against Bishop's Stortford on Novermber 25.

Oxford City then visited the FLS in the FA Cup, and an early goal in each half, from Mulhern and Tear had Boro coasting, but Oxford pulled one back, then snatched a stoppage time equaliser to seal a 2-2 draw.

Again Boro let slip a 2-0 lead in the replay, Weledji and Colville scoring, but a stunning 87th minute Lewis Maloney strike sent Boro through.

Next came successive 1-0 league wins, Harry Green converting Colville’s through ball for an 85th minute winner at home to Buxton then skipper Will Thornton’s 81st minute header sealed the points at Curzon Ashton, with keeper Joe Cracknell, on his 100th club appearance pulling off a string of top saves.

A trip to league leaders Tamworth saw the five match unbeaten run ended with a 2-0 defeat, and a few days later keeper Ryan Whitley re-joined Boro after leaving York City.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH - Will ThorntonNOVEMBER

The club’s first appearance in the FA Cup first round proper saw them entertain League Two side Forest Green Rovers in front of a record crowd of 3,209.

Ryan Whitley returned in goal, and Boro were on top for long periods, with Alex Wiles opening the scoring on 27 minutes, but a stoppage time equaliser snatched a replay for the visitors.

Next was a high quality, action packed 1-1 home draw with Chorley, Weledji bundling home a Colville cross for the equaliser.

The highlight of an impressive 3-1 away win at Alfreton Town was a brilliant goal from Luca Colville following a mazy dribble past three defenders, with Mulhern and Green also on target.

Ashley Jackson left to sign for Gainsborough Trinity after a successful loan spell with them, while Jake Charles was recalled from his loan at FC United, before then going out on loan again, this time to NPL side Ashton United.

The FA Cup replay at Forest Green Rovers ended in a 5-2 defeat, Wiles and Coulson the scorers, with 280 loyal supporters making up almost a quarter of the crowd.

Gateshead striker Aidan Rutledge joined on loan, making his debut in a 1-0 defeat at Chorley in the FA Trophy, with club legend Michael Coulson making his 250th and last appearance, before leaving to join Farsley Celtic soon after.

Two impressive home wins propelled Boro towards the play-off places, Wiles and Finlay Barnes netting as King’s Lynn were beaten 2-0, then Rutledge, Weledji, Barnes, Colville and Green were on target in a 5-0 rout of Bishop’s Stortford, but the month ended with a 3-1 loss at Hereford, Frank Mulhern netting from the penalty spot.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH - Alex BrownDECEMBER

Sensational news broke on 1st December, as the FA announced that Forest Green Rovers were being investigated for playing an ineligible player against Boro in the FA Cup.

The club admitted an administrative error, and the FA ordered the match be replayed to a conclusion at Scarborough.

Work on erecting the covered stand for away supporters began at the FLS, but the scheduled trip to Spennymoor was postponed due to a frozen pitch. Boro then crashed to a 4-0 loss at Warrington (an eighth defeat in 10 away league games).

The replayed FA Cup tie against Forest Green produced a much better performance, but a couple of controversial late goals gave the League Two side a 4-2 win, Qualter and Colville the scorers for Jono Greening’s side.

On-loan Gateshead striker Aidan Rutledge netted a superb hat-trick to seal a 3-1 home success against Rushall to lift Boro to 10th in the table, just three points outside the play-off spots, then the long trip to Brackley saw Rutledge’s header on the stroke of half-time continue his fine form and keep the Seadogs on the up heading into Christmas.