Steve Adamson’s Boro half-season review part one – New-look Scarborough Athletic get their season off to a solid start

​In the first half of his season review, Boro reporter Steve Adamson casts his eyes over the pre-season action and the first couple of months of the National League North campaign.

Alex Purver

CHANGES TO THE SQUAD

There were three major summer departures from the squad that had missed out on the play-offs only on goal-difference on the final day of last season, with Kieran Glynn (to AFC Fylde) and Kieran Burton (Hartlepool United) both joining full time clubs, and Ryan Watson signing for Farsley Celtic. Simon Heslop also moved on to Liversedge during the pre-season period.

New arrivals were 24-year-old left-back Alex Brown from Chester, classy 27-year-old midfielder Alex Purver from Darlington, exciting winger Harry Green (21) from Whitby Town, and two strikers, Frank Mulhern (26) from Farsley Celtic and Charlie Marshall (23) from Garforth Town, the latter after impressing as a trialist in the pre-season matches.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro celebrate a goal during their FA Cup replay win at home to Farsley Celtic. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Fan Zone behind the Shed at the Flamingo Land Stadium was completed during the summer, incorporating the Victory Bar and new food outlets, and plans to develop a small stand for away supporters, behind the swimming pool were announced.PRE-SEASON FRIENDLIES

New signing Frank Mulhern and trialist Charlie Marshall both scored twice in a 6-0 home triumph against Selby Town in the opening friendly, with Kieran Weledji and Lewis Maloney also on target.

Marshall again netted in a 1-1 draw at Stockton Town, then was again on the scoresheet as Bridlington Town were beaten 5-1 in the annual Dave Holland Trophy clash, with Will Thornton, Jake Charles, Nick Hutton and an own goal completing the scoring, and keeper Joe Cracknell saving a penalty.

Purver and Hutton were the scorers in a 2-1 victory against Hull City Under-21s, then Charles and trialist Alfie Doherty scored to secure a 2-0 success against Tadcaster Albion.

Left-back Alex Brown shone in pre-season and the league

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An entertaining 2-2 draw against National League South side Tonbridge Angels featured goals from Luca Colville and Mulhern, before two away games rounded off the pre-season period, a 1-0 loss at Guiseley and a 2-1 win against Marske United, when wing-back Weledji scored both Boro goals.AUGUST

York City keeper Ryan Whitley was brought in for a second loan spell, and 19-year-old Scunthorpe United midfielder Curtis Durose also arrived on loan, both playing in the first game of the season, a 1-0 defeat at Peterborough Sports, despite Boro dominating for long periods.

The first home game saw a dominant Boro beat Banbury United 3-0, with Mulhern netting twice, one from the penalty spot, and Durose adding the other, then Harry Green was on target to secure a 1-0 home win against Blyth Spartans.

A single goal defeat at South Shields was next, then free-kick maestro Maloney scored a last gasp winner against Chester at the Flamingo Land Stadium, with Joe Cracknell back in goal after Whitley was recalled by York City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The month concluded with a resounding 4-1 loss at high-flying Scunthorpe United, Maloney netting the consolation, and 640 Boro fans swelling the crowd to an impressive 4,860.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH - Lewis MaloneySEPTEMBER

New left-back Alex Brown had quickly become a firm favourite with the fans, and his late long-range strike secured a 1-1 home draw with Gloucester City, then Mulhern scored in a 3-1 loss at Southport.

Durose and Maloney netted in a 2-1 home success against previously unbeaten Brackley.

The FA Cup campaign began with Brown’s equaliser earning a 1-1 draw at Farsley, followed by a comfortable 3-0 home win in the replay, Maloney scoring twice and Alex Wiles getting the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trip to Rushall Olympic ended in a 4-2 defeat, with Mulhern (pen) and Harry Green scoring, but then came a superb 2-1 win at Darlington in the FA Cup, as Mulhern and Maloney (pen) were on target to secure a first away success of the season.

Midfielder Finlay Barnes came in on loan from York City, while defender Ash Jackson (to Gainsborough Trinity) and striker Jake Charles (to FC United of Manchester) went out on loan, and Nick Hutton joined North Ferriby on dual registration.