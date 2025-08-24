Casey Stewart scored a double as Bridlington Town earned a 3-1 win at Blyth Town. Photo by TCF Photography

A Casey Stewart double helped Bridlington Town earn a 3-1 win at Blyth Town in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division on Saturday after three consecutive FA Cup matches.

The Seasiders' first real chance at scoring a goal came on eight minutes, Michael Coulson crossing the ball over to Stewart, who neatly shot into the back of the net.

The game only got better as Bridlington took many chances. 23 minutes in saw their latest recruit Joe Batty take his first shot of the game.

Just moments later, there was a nail-biting moment as Jonathan Dash made a great save.

As the first half came to the last few minutes, Stewart managed to get on the scoresheet once again, as another new recruit Ben Farrar crossed the ball to Coulson, who passed to Casey, where he once again got it past the Blyth shot-stopper.

Stewart nearly got his hat-trick in the opening minutes of the second half as his cross-shot skidded just past the post.

The first substitution was made in the 63rd minute as Charlie Dunkerley replaced Batty.

Just moments later the Seasiders scored their third as Farrar scored on his debut.

In the 70th minute, Bridlington conceded a goal as Adam Johnson shot past Dash.

Brid manager Mike Thompson said: " it's always difficult going up north so a good result is all that matters.

"We weren't at our best in the first half but came in 2-0 up and we looked after our lead well.

“Two wins from two is all that matters and we move onto the game against Ferriby at home on Monday."