Storrs fire Whitby Fishermen’s Society to 9-2 win at Yarm & Eaglescliffe Development

Whitby Fishermen’s Society maintained their push for promotion from North Riding Football League Division One with a stunning 9-2 victory on the road at Yarm & Eaglescliffe Development,

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 1 min read
Jos Storr scored four as Whitby Fishermen’s Society won 9-2 at Yarm & Eaglescliffe Development
Jos Storr led the way for the visitors with a brilliant four-goal haul, with goals from Karl Storr (2), Kaleb Gravett, Jay Jordon and Lewis Peel sealing the win. The Fishermen remain in second spot, a point ahead of TIBS, and they make the trip to Whinney Banks this Saturday.

Leaders Lealholm return to action at home to Loftus Athletic this weekend.

Staithes Athletic surged to a superb 8-0 home win against Northallerton Town Reserves in the Premier Division.

Jacob Midgley and Sam Calvert goals put the hosts 2-0 up at the break and the villagers pulled clear with goals from subs Tyler Fawcett (2), Callum Horne and Kain Jones-Jemson, as well as Josh Bowes and Marcus Guest, sealing the win.

Staithes head to Boro Rangers this Saturday, while Fishburn Park host Thirsk Falcons.