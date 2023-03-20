Storrs fire Whitby Fishermen’s Society to 9-2 win at Yarm & Eaglescliffe Development

Jos Storr scored four as Whitby Fishermen’s Society won 9-2 at Yarm & Eaglescliffe Development

Jos Storr led the way for the visitors with a brilliant four-goal haul, with goals from Karl Storr (2), Kaleb Gravett, Jay Jordon and Lewis Peel sealing the win. The Fishermen remain in second spot, a point ahead of TIBS, and they make the trip to Whinney Banks this Saturday.

Leaders Lealholm return to action at home to Loftus Athletic this weekend.

Staithes Athletic surged to a superb 8-0 home win against Northallerton Town Reserves in the Premier Division.

Jacob Midgley and Sam Calvert goals put the hosts 2-0 up at the break and the villagers pulled clear with goals from subs Tyler Fawcett (2), Callum Horne and Kain Jones-Jemson, as well as Josh Bowes and Marcus Guest, sealing the win.