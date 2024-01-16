Striker Aidan Rutledge's loan with Scarborough Athletic extended until the end of the season

Scarborough Athletic’s National League North play-off hopes have been given a huge boost by the extension of striker Aidan Rutledge’s loan from Gateshead until the end of the season.

The news came just a few hours before Tuesday night’s clash at home to rivals Boston United.

A statement from the club said: “Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm that Aidan Rutledge's loan from Gateshead has been extended until the end of the season.

“The loan, which was due to end prior to Tuesday's National League North fixture with Boston United, has been extended until the end of the season. Aidan has impressed for the Seadogs during his spell to date.

Striker Aidan Rutledge in action for Scarborough Athletic at Spennymoor. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

“We would like to thank Gateshead for their help in the move and we look forward to continuing to see Aidan in a Scarborough shirt over the coming weeks in the push for the play-offs.