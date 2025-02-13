Striker Danny Earl’s first-half red card proves costly as Bridlington Town edged out at derby rivals North Ferriby

Bridlington Town were edged out 1-0 at North Ferriby. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town suffered another to blow in their battle to retain their Northern Premier League East status on Tuesday night at the Dransfield Stadium, as they were edged out 1-0 by North Ferriby.

After the loss at the weekend at home to Cleethorpes, Bridlington headed into a run of three away matches, this beginning at Ferriby, writes Alexander Fynn.

The Seasiders welcomed striker Danny Earl back to the squad, with fellow forward Cam Connelly starting on the bench. Bolton Makwedza missed the short trip, Dan Hartley returned to the starting line-up, with Pete Davidson added to the starting 11.

Youngsters Coby Scotter and Billy Ripley were also added to the Seasiders bench with Sam Leverett taking a break from the squad.

Bridlington Town striker Danny Earl, pictured in a one-on-one with the Ferriby keeper was sent off just before half-time. Photo by TCF Photography

A difficult task ensued for Brid, with Ferriby brimming with confidence and searching for a seventh game unbeaten.

Town were not fazed and frustrated the Villagers for periods with some excellent passages of play and strength in defence.

Early in the first half Earl was lucky to only receive a yellow card after a rash challenge om Sam Aynsley, and a stern word in his ear.

Michael Coulson had an opportunity to open the scoring as he was one-on-one with the Ferriby keeper, but the ball was easily saved.

Bridlington Town were edged out 1-0 at North Ferriby. Photo by TCF Photography

Brid continued to push with frantic periods of play from both sides, Charlie Winfield played a through-ball to Earl who was clearly pulled down but appeals for a penalty were waived away by the referee much to annoyance of the traveling fans.

Ahmed Salem struck a shot from range with the ball swinging in, however the Ferriby shot-stopper pulled off a spectacular save to deny the visitors the lead.

As the first half was ending, in what can only be described as a moment of madness from Earl, saw him receive a straight red card. With the ball heading out of play, Earl punched the ball way into the crowd, the referee deemed it as a professional foul and the Seasiders were down to 10.

More drama was to be played out though before the referee’s whistle, Dennison and Malkowski scrambled on the goalline only to see the Polish keeper hit the floor and receive a yellow card.

As the second half began, the Villagers took control for a sustained period keeping Bridlington from possession with clinical passing, but the Seasiders back-line held firm and frustrated the Ferriby side.

Malkowski was called into action as the Villagers launched an attack with a flurry of shots at the Bridlington number one.

Then after a melee in the goalmouth, Ferriby thought they had taken the lead but it was disallowed by the referee, with the Polish keeper receiving attention from the physio.

With around 20 minutes to go, the Villagers broke the deadlock as Josh Thacker was one on one with Malkowski, and his shot went rolling beyond the diving Polish man.

Concerns though were for the Seasiders, as Davidson had to come off with an injured knee and replaced by Connelly. Salam was replaced by Nathan Dyer in the midfield.

With the game entering stoppage-time and with the Brid side still down a goal, Ferriby had a chance to put the game out of reach, the visitors stayed strong and were able to clear the danger.

Bridlington boss Mike Thompson said: “I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but it’s individual decision making that crippled us once more I think. We keep 11 men on the pitch and it’s a different story.

"The decisions have really hampered us, and we’ve had to change the way we play, I think before that we’ve looked solid and kept the same shape as the Cleethorpes game.”

Bridlington head to Dunston this Saturday in another vital match and they will be looking to pick up points on the road, as the Seasiders fight for survival in the NPL East division.