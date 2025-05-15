Frank Mulhern has left Scarborough Athletic. Photo by Zach Forster

Striker Frank Mulhern has left Scarborough Athletic.

The club announced on X on Thursday morning: “We can confirm that Frank Mulhern has left the club, following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

“Frank joined the Seadogs in the Summer of 2023 from Farsley Celtic, making 75 competitive appearances across his two seasons in a Boro shirt, scoring 12 goals.

“We would like to thank Frank for his contributions as a Seadog and we wish him well for the future both on and off the pitch.”

Mulhern hit double figures for the Celts in 2022-23 after signing for the West Yorkshire outfit following his departure from Spennymoor in Spring 2022.

Mulhern's career started with Leeds United alongside Alex Purver, before spending time on loan at Southport and Guiseley while with Huddersfield Town before making a permanent switch to Stockport.

While with Stockport, Mulhern spent time on loan at fellow National League North side, Boston United before making a permanent move to Spennymoor.