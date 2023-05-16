News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Striker Jake Charles agrees terms for another season with Scarborough Athletic

Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm that Jake Charles has agreed terms for next season.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 16th May 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Jake Charles has agreed terms on a new deal with Boro for next season. PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORKJake Charles has agreed terms on a new deal with Boro for next season. PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK
Jake Charles has agreed terms on a new deal with Boro for next season. PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

The hard-working striker, who missed three months of the National League season due to a broken collarbone, signed for Boro from Stafford Rangers last summer.

The Leeds-based forward did get among the goals for the Seadogs as they pushed for a play-off place and will be aiming to add to his tally for next season after missing a third of the league season through injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Striker Jake Charles.Striker Jake Charles.
Striker Jake Charles.
Related topics:Scarborough AthleticNational LeagueBoroLeeds