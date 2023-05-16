Striker Jake Charles agrees terms for another season with Scarborough Athletic
Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm that Jake Charles has agreed terms for next season.
The hard-working striker, who missed three months of the National League season due to a broken collarbone, signed for Boro from Stafford Rangers last summer.
The Leeds-based forward did get among the goals for the Seadogs as they pushed for a play-off place and will be aiming to add to his tally for next season after missing a third of the league season through injury.