Striker Jake Charles signs new deal with Whitby Town FC until 2026
The experienced striker joined the club from Scarborough Athletic in 2024, however was only able to amass 13 appearances due to a serious injury picked up against Leek in October, writes Liam Ryder.
Initially brought in under Nathan Haslam, the 29-year-old netted on four occasions prior to his injury.
The severity of Charles' injury was a huge blow to the player and the club who had high hopes for the former Stalybridge, Stafford, Farsley, FC United of Manchester and Ashton United man on the North Yorkshire coast.
But after agreeing a new deal with the Seasiders, Charles said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be staying at the club. Last season has been the toughest for me yet, for both football and non-football related issues.
"I'm excited for next season and returning to the form I was in just before I picked up my injury in October.
"I'm looking forward to working with Lidds again and having a good go at being at the top end of the table next season."
Manager Gary Liddle added: "Jake is really excited and determined to put last season's injury disappointment behind him.
"He was a huge miss when we lost him but he's worked hard to get back up to fitness in his time away.
"He's looking forward to building himself back up in pre-season and hoping to have a huge role and impact for us this season and make up for lost time."
For the 2025-26 season, Jake is sponsored by Mark Ollerenshaw.
