Jake Day, right, in action at home to Witton last season

This was Day's second spell with the club, having returned last September after his first stint at the Seadogs when Steve Kittrick snapped him up after he impressed in grassroots football in the Bridlington area.

The club released a statement on their website, which said: "Scarborough Athletic would like to express thanks to Jake Day who has left the club following the end of the season.

"Jake, who signed for the Seadogs for a second spell in September 2021 from Guiseley was an integral part of the squad that gained promotion to the National League North.

"Jake leaves with our best wishes and he will forever be part of the squad that got Boro promoted to the National League North. A young fan favourite, Day always gave his all on and off the pitch.

"Further news on the playing front will be released when appropriate as Jono shapes his squad for the National League North."