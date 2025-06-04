Bridlington Town's new signing Jake Day. Photo by Alexander Fynn

​Bridlington-based striker Jake Day will return to Bridlington Town for the 2025-26 season.

Head coach Mike Thompson said: "Well I’ve finally managed it. I tried back in the summer of 2022 and failed but after a lot of discussions this post season I can now confirm the return of Jake Day to Bridlington Town.

"The club was in a different place last time I tried in 2022 but so was Jake.

"I’ve always admired that he wanted to play at his highest possible level and the years he has played in the National League North and the Northern Premier League are treatment to his character and he has travelled to make this a reality.

"It’s no shock that I wanted to bring in a player of Jake’s make up. Mike (Coulson) did a phenomenal job last season and even Josh Barrett came in and scored goals when we needed a make shift number 9 but Jake is a player that we haven’t had at the club for some time.

"Alongside Mike I'm hoping we can manufacture a relationship that will really bear it’s fruit. Jake wants to be with us for this next part of the journey and that was really big for me when we opened up conversations with him.

"I’m sure he’s one that the fans are happy to see, he’s one of our own! I’m really happy to bring the big man back to Town.”

Day will be able to link up with Coulson as the latter’s contract has been extended for the 2025-26 season.

Thompson said: “My conversations with Mike started back in February. I made it apparent to Mike that I wanted him with us in the 2025-26 season and I was over the moon that Mike was just as happy to stay as we was to offer him!

“I felt coming into the club in January we could get more from Mike by giving him the environment where he just had to worry about his football and nothing else.

"Mike thrived under that scoring six goals in my first 7 games and went on to finish our top scorer last season.

"Mike’s fitness levels defy his age and it’s purely down to his professionalism and want to play the level.

“I’m looking forward to working with our top scorer once more and we have brought in some more support up top to share the burden with him this coming season.”

The ex-Scarborough captain was brought to Brid last summer, and finished the campaign with the most appearances in 41, scoring 12 goals.