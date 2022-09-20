Striker Marcus Giles leaves Whitby Town to join Bishop Auckland
Striker Marcus Giles has left Whitby Town to join Bishop Auckland after just over two years at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground.
By Andy Bloomfield
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:28 pm
The young forward joined the Seasiders in the summer of 2020, from Whitley Bay, and made 34 appearances for the club
And he has now signed for the Northern League side, who currently sit joint-top of the division under the management of former Whitby manager Chris Hardy.
A club spokesperson said: "Giles departs with the best wishes of everybody at Whitby Town and the club thanks him for his service."