Whitby Town have announced that striker Marcus Giles has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 12:29 pm
21-year-old striker Marcus Giles made 17 appearances for the Seasiders last season
The 21-year-old made 17 appearances for the Seasiders last season and Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam were keen to secure the services of a player who had a promising end to the campaign, with his standout performance coming in the 3-2 win over South Shields on Easter Monday where he scored the equaliser, before then assisting Jacob Hazel's winner.

Despite only being a young age, Giles has plenty of non-league experience after spells with Whitley Bay, Morpeth Town and Ashington.

He follows Shane Bland, Jonathan Burn, Soni Fergus, Priestley Griffiths, Lewis Hawkins and Coleby Shepherd in signing new deals at The Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground in recent weeks.

