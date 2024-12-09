Strong winds and rain stops play for winning Whitby Fishermen

Whitby Fishermen's Society are, back from left, Lewis coultas, Brad Dowson, Joe Wilson, Jake Faichney, Kobie Boocock, Karl Storr, Isaac Lockley, Cohen Rodgers, Paul Cull Front row - Josh Linsley, Koby Litlte, Joe Hutchinson, Jack Kilpatrick, Jay Jordan, Ryan Clarkson, Ry McCormack. Photos by Brian Murfield

Whitby Fishermen’s Society were leading their North Riding Football League Lou Moore Trophy match at home to New Marske 3-0 when it was abandoned due to strong winds and rain on Saturday afternoon.

​The Fishermen are due to be in action at North Ormesby this Saturday in the first division.

Great Ayton United v Staithes Athletic and Kader v Fishburn Park in the Premier Division were both called off due to the dreadful weather.

Staithes are at home to second-from-bottom Guisborough Town Reserves this coming Saturday in their final game of the year, while Park are without a league game on Saturday, but are up against Boro Rangers in the NRCFA Senior Cup on Tuesday December 17 as they look to end 2024 on a high note.

Jake Faichney opens the scoring for the Fishermen. Photo by Brian Murfield

Lealholm are on the road at basement club Redcar Athletic Reserves this Saturday in their final game before the festive break.

Whitby Fishermen's Society Development are at Heighington in the Lou Moore Trophy this Saturday.