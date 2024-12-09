Strong winds and rain stops play for winning Whitby Fishermen
The Fishermen are due to be in action at North Ormesby this Saturday in the first division.
Great Ayton United v Staithes Athletic and Kader v Fishburn Park in the Premier Division were both called off due to the dreadful weather.
Staithes are at home to second-from-bottom Guisborough Town Reserves this coming Saturday in their final game of the year, while Park are without a league game on Saturday, but are up against Boro Rangers in the NRCFA Senior Cup on Tuesday December 17 as they look to end 2024 on a high note.
Lealholm are on the road at basement club Redcar Athletic Reserves this Saturday in their final game before the festive break.
Whitby Fishermen's Society Development are at Heighington in the Lou Moore Trophy this Saturday.