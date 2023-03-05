Sub Bradley Fewster’s late red card overshadows Whitby Town’s goalless draw with Radcliffe

Blues ace Connor Simpson in action against Radcliffe in the 0-0 draw on Saturday. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

It certainly wasn't a classic encounter at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground, but Nathan Haslam's side had the better of proceedings as they sought to build on their recent upturn in form which as taken them away from the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division's relegation zone, writes Liam Ryder.

In they end, though, they were thankful for a huge miss from Jude Oyibo who squandered a fantastic opportunity for the away side to take all three points in their play-off hunt.

A scrappy opening saw Town - with Priestley Griffiths continuing at right-back in the absence of Soni Fergus - threaten first. Griffiths picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area, only to volley wide of the mark.

Referee Chris Ellis sends Bradley Fewster off.

Oyibo then tested Shane Bland at the other end with a curling effort that was straight at the Whitby gloveman and Connor Simpson put a low drive wide after breaking forwards for the hosts.

Harrison Beeden then mis-timed a strike which caught him off guard, allowing for Jack McIntyre to tip his effort around to the post to end the first half's proceedings.

The visitors looked liveliest in the second half's early exchanges, attempting to pin the Seasiders back, with Jake Thompson aiming an effort on goal which was blocked.

Oyibo, too, failed to beat the Whitby defence and Bland as he struck that aforementioned effort over the crossbar on the rebound.

Blues substitute Bradley Fewster jumps over the Radcliffe keeper but is sent off.

Haslam sought to improve his side's attacking input on the game by introducing Aaron Haswell and Bradley Fewster for the final 20 minutes or so.

But it still took until the 88th minute for Town to really have a big chance of note as Lewis Hawkins volleyed wide of the goal from 18-yards out in what was a tight contest.

Simpson then made his presence felt in the box after holding off his man before curling an effort into the hands of McIntyre on the turn.

The game ended on a sour note as substitute Fewster was shown a straight red card in the final minute of four added at the end of the match.

Fewster had every right to go for the loose ball than McIntyre just gathered ahead of him, but that didn't stop the only man inside the ground who thought it was a sending-off, referee Christopher Ellis, dismissing the Whitby striker.

Whitby Town: Shane Bland, Priestley Griffiths, Coleby Shepherd (Bradley Fewster 74), Adam Gell, Daniel Rowe (C), Harrison Beeden, Lewis Hawkins, Josef Wheatley (Aaron Haswell 65), Connor Simpson, Shaun Tuton (Jamie Bramwell 88), Aaron Braithwaite

Subs not used: Lewis Ritson, Nicholas Cranston.

Radcliffe: Jack McIntyre, Connor O'Brien, Bailey Sloane, Luke Joyce, Jack Evans, Oliver Thornley, Matty Grivosti (Ewan Bange 62), Nicky Adams (C), Jake Thompson, Jude Oyibo, Michael Brewster (Luca Navarro 75)