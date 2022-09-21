Sullivan shines as Scarborough Ladies Under-13s roar to win at Strensall Tigers

Scarborough Ladies action

The visitors were on the back foot for most of the first half, Liv Smith was outstanding in goal for the Reds.

In the second half Scarborough grew stronger carving out a few chances, but with Smith and defender Ellie Sullivan, who was girl of the game. still needing to be on top form.

Isla Jones broke free and was taken down in the box as the Reds won a penalty, up stepped debutant Layla Bint whose shot was stopped by the keeper but she finished the rebound on the volley.

Then the Reds made it 2-0, Jones firing home after with a scramble in the penalty area.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s started their league campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Brooklyn.

Kicking up the slope, Boro took the game to Brooklyn and on five minutes striker Lucy Fairbank opened the scoring after great play from midfielder Lil Scott and winger Sophie Addison.

Fairbank then got her second of the match on 25 minutes with a fine finish giving the home keeper no chance and Scarborough went into the half-time break 2-0 up.

Brooklyn pulled a goal back with and then equalised on 60 minutes.

But Boro heads didn't drop and a fine goal from striker Kelsey McGough, battling past two defenders and rounding the keeper, gave them all three points.

The player of the match was Scott who never stopped running, with special praise to Phoebe Philps, Sophie Smith and Lucy Webster who also impressed.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s fell to a 2-0 home loss against Brooklyn, despite a battling performance.

The visitors opened the scoring with a superb solo goal from Lottie Cuthbertson and just before the break they added a second goal through Emily Baldwin, Cuthbertson often the main difference between two evenly-matched teams.

Striker Ellie-Mae Bloomfield twice went close to reducing the deficit after the break, but superb Brooklyn defending maintained their lead and the 2-0 win.