SUNDAY LEAGUE: Angel and Newlands share spoils while Traf run riot

Division One title rivals Angel and Newlands couldn't be separated as the pair shared the spoils from a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Newlands dominated the first half and thought they'd taken the lead after 15 minutes when Liam Cooper appeared to have scored, but the referee deemed Gary Thomas had cleared before the ball crossed the Angel line.

Angel then took the lead against the run of play, Jamie Bradshaw firing in an unstoppable finish from just inside the box.

Newlands were soon back on level terms though, Aidan Thomas equalising with a stunning solo effort after cutting in from the flank and finding the bottom corner.

After a fairly even second half, Newlands were again aggrieved by a refereeing decision when they thought they should've been awarded a penalty when Kurtis Henderson was sent sprawling in the box, but again the referee spurned their appeals and the game finished all square.

"We've had a goal that should've stood disallowed, a stonewall penalty not given and missed quite a few chances, I feel we deserved to win the game," said Newlands boss Joe Hakings.

Angel boss Dan Jones said: "I think a draw was about fair, they dominated the first half but we came back into in the second half."

Left-midfielder Liam Cooper was Newlands' star man, while Jones singled out Gary Thomas and Kris Tate as his side's standout performers.

Trafalgar took full advantage of their title rivals dropping points as they hammered Fylingdales 17-0.

Liam Salt led the Traf charge with seven goals, while Mikey Barker added four, including the goal of the game with a 30-yard screamer.

Jamie Patterson hit a hat-trick, Sam Garnett hit two and Alex Sheader also got on the scoresheet.

Traf boss Col Jenkinson said: "It was a great performance, but credit to Fylingdales who kept going."

Jenkinson singled out defenders Mark Pryce and Guy Newbold, while midfielder Steve Smith also impressed.

Another side who hit form in front of goal were Castle Tavern, who won 19-2 at Golden Last in their Kenward Cup clash.

Jordan Peet was in outstanding form in front of goal as he smashed in a stunning eight goals, while player-boss Dan Thomas hit a double hat-trick with six goals.

Duncan McDermott was also in superb form, hitting a hat-trick and also setting up eight of his side's goals.

George Elliott and Tom Hickin hit Tavern's other two goals.

Boss Thomas was delighted with his entire side's performance, but singled out Peet for his eight goals.

Hush claimed a potentially crucial 6-3 win against title rivals Valley in Division Two.

Aiden McCallion hit a brace for Dan Sheader's side, their other goals coming from Zac Hansen, Ryan Matson, Callum Myers and player-boss Sheader himself.

Hush led 4-0 at the break, with Valley battling back in the second half, Sam Westmoreland, James Thompson and Danny Appleby, but Hush had already done enough to claim the victory that kept them at the top of the table.

Ryan Collins and Dan Sheader were Hush's star men.

Newlands Reserves battled to a 2-0 win at Ayton Reserves.

Ben Quilter bagged the only goal of the first half as Mark Eyres and Lee Dolan's side took a 1-0 advantage into the break.

The away side had to wait until the 85th minute to grab their second and make the points safe, Fin Willis bagging their second.

Joint-boss Eyres said: "This was our best performance for a long time, every player gave 100%.

"We hung on a few times, but deserved the three points."

Tyler Beck was named as Newlands' man of the match.

Angel Reserves won 3-1 at Radio Scarborough.

The only goal of the first half came via Angel's Macauley Youngson.

Radio Scarborough hit back through Shane McCauley, but Kurt Williamson following in to tap in after the hosts' keeper Keith Savage spilled Aiden Thurston's shot on goal.

The third Angel goal came when Stephen Whittaker played Robbie Scarborough in on goal and he finished calmly.

Max Edwards was Angel's man of the match, while Lyall Carter also impressed.

Player-boss Savage stood out for Radio Scarborough in goal.